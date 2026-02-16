Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Apple plans to launch a rebranded “Sales Coach” app on the iPhone and iPad later this month, according to a source familiar with the matter.

° From AppleInsider: Leaker Jon Prosser is back saying he is absolutely certain about all the same previous reports about the iPhone 17e, except perhaps that it will use a binned A19 processor.

° From 9to5Mac: A team of Apple researchers set out to understand what real users expect from AI agents, and how they’d rather interact with them.

° From The MacObserver: Apple Watch patent details wireless diagnostic system, flexible antenna design, and smart band support, pointing toward a fully sealed future.

° From Apple Newsroom: On Thursday, February 12 at The West Hollywood EDITION in Los Angeles, Apple TV and Apple Books celebrated the highly anticipated return of “The Last Thing He Told Me” with a live recording of the “Bookmarked” podcast from Reese’s Book Club, featuring the series’ stars, executive producers and author, Laura Dave.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode Malindi Strydom, senior content manager for Shokz, discussed the company’s latest open-ear audio innovations, led by the OpenFit Pro earbuds.

