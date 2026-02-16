Apple TV’s “Chief of War” took home a trophy at the 41st Film Independent Spirit Awards.

The awards were held Sunday afternoon at the Hollywood Palladium as the organization recognized the year’s best in indie movies and TV. “Chief of War” wonder “Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series.” You can find a complete list of the Spirit Award winners here.

About ‘Chief of War’

Set amid the scenic backdrop of the islands of Hawai‘i, the nine-episode series, based on true events, follows warrior Ka‘iana, portrayed by Jason Momoa, as he tries to unify the islands before Western colonization in the late 18th century. Told from an indigenous perspective, “Chief of War” is a passion project for creators Momoa and Thomas Pa‘a Sibbett, who share native Hawaiian heritage.

The series features a predominantly Polynesian cast led by Momoa alongside Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Cliff Curtis, newcomer Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale‘o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka, Te Kohe Tuhaka and Benjamin Hoetjes.

The first season of “Chief of War” is now streaming on Apple TV. At this point, it’s not been renewed for a second season.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related