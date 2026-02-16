Apple has announced a “special Apple Experience” in New York, taking place on March 4 at 9 am (Eastern). No further details are given.

Interestingly, the announcement uses the term “experience,” not “event.” The most likely announcements, per the Sellers Research Group (that’s me) are new MacBook Pros with M5 Pro and M5 Max processors, and a new Studio Display. Other possibilities are an M5 MacBook Air, the iPhone 17e, updated and/or updated iPads/iPad minis — though I don’t think the event will involve any of them.

I do think the word “experience” could mean a preview of, if not the actual release, of the rumored “HomePad,” a smart home hub that’s been rumored fore some time.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has predicted the HomePod-with-a-screeb would have a 7-inch display, as well as (of course) a speaker. Here’s what other rumors have said about the HomePad:

This HomePad mockup is courtesy of Mezha Media.

° The device will be powered by an A18 processor.

° It will have a squarish display rather than an iPad-ish rectangular design.

° It will have a built-in camera that works for FaceTime and other video conferencing apps.

° The device will use the camera to identify hand gestures from a distance.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related