Apple has announced what it describes as “a transformative update” coming to Apple Podcasts this spring that will bring advanced video podcast capabilities to the app.

This enhanced video podcast experience uses Apple’s industry-leading HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology to set a new standard that empowers podcast creators with unprecedented control and monetization opportunities while delivering the highest-quality viewing experience for users, according to Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services.

In the Apple Podcasts app, users will be able to switch between watching and listening to shows. Users can watch video from within the app and move to horizontal full display, as well as download videos to watch offline.

And automatic quality adjustment powered by HLS technology ensures smooth playback across network conditions, delivering the best possible experience whether listeners are on Wi-Fi or a cellular connection, says Cue. Video episodes will integrate with existing features Apple Podcasts users already love, including personalized recommendations and editorial curation on the New tab and in Category pages.

Podcast hosting providers and podcast creators can learn more about how to enable HLS video on Apple Podcasts, as well as how to use Apple products and tools to capture, produce, and share video podcast episodes at podcasters.apple.com.

Starting today, HLS video is available for testing in beta versions of iOS 26.4, iPadOS 26.4, and visionOS 26.4. The functionality will come to iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro users, as well as via Apple Podcasts on the web this spring. Apple’s podcast catalog is available across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, CarPlay, Vision Pro, and on the web, at podcasts.apple.com.

