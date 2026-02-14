Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of February 9-13.

° Apple landed three wins at the 78th Annual Directors Guild Awards.

° New MacBook Pro models with the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips could arrive as soon as Monday, March 2, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman.

° Apple is being criticized for its low-quality Taboola ads on Apple News and Apple Stock.

° Apple TV shows won two AACTA Awards at Australia’s 2026 AACTA International Awards.

° An Apple Pencil makes sense as the primary touch input device for a touchscreen Mac.

° The UK’s CMA says it’s secured commitments from Apple and Google to improve fairness in app store processes and enhance iOS interoperability.

° A new study by Counterpoint Research shows that nearly one in four active smartphones is an iPhone.

° A coalition of 600-plus companies in Japan wants more regulatory action against Apple and Google.

° Apple has acquired Kuzu, a company that specializes in graph databases.

° Apple has released macOS Tahoe 26.3, iOS 26.3. iPadOS 26.3, tvOS 26.3, visionOS 26.3, and watchOS 26.3.

° The collapse of a Sharp-Foxconn deal could mean a shortage of Mac and iPad display panels.

° The “more personalized” version of Apple’s Siri is delayed yet again.

° An Indiana man is suing two top Trump officials for pressuring Apple to remove EyesUp, an ICE monitoring app, from the App Store.

° Apple now has 19% of China’s smartphone market compared to 14% in January 2024.

° The first official YouTube app is available on the Apple Vision Pro, allowing you to watch videos on a theater-sized screen with immersive visionOS Environments.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related