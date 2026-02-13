Here are some of the latest software announcements:

° Feral Interactive has announced that Tomb Raider is now available for iOS and Android via the App Store and Google Play Store, arriving as the first full console Tomb Raider game to appear on mobile.

Full gamepad support is also included, as well as keyboard & mouse support on iPadOS and Android. The price is US$19.99.

° Just Word Ministries has launched the Just Word Academy mobile application. This new platform brings the ministry’s extensive library of biblical resources to a mobile environment, making it available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The release ensures that the foundational teachings of the Academy are now accessible to believers worldwide, allowing for the study of the “unadulterated Word” directly from any smartphone or tablet, according to the folks at Just Word Ministries. Learn more about the new mobile application and the educational resources available through Just Word Academy by visiting the official website at justword.com/app/.

° iScreen has debuted a Grammy-inspired music suite with a Dynamic Island piano for iOS 26. This interactive piano widget turns the top of the screen into a playable instrument with artistic skins, offering a “Follow-Play” mode and the ability to upload custom sheet music. It’s a free download at the Apple App Store, but does tout in-app purchases.

° MacPaw’s ClearVPN has launched Kid Safe Mode — a new feature that adds an extra layer of protection for children browsing the internet. It’s available on smartphones, desktops, and tablets. One ClearVPN subscription covers up to six devices.

° DuckDuckGo has announced new voice chat capabilities for Duck.ai, its private AI chatbot platform. The new feature lets users have real-time voice conversations with large language models (LLMs) through an encrypted relay connection.

° Itsytv is a new bar app for Mac that lets you control your Apple TV’s playback, launch apps, adjust volume, and more. You can download Itsytv for free here.

° CrossOver, Windows compatibility layer for macOS and Linux, has been updated to version 26. It includes Wine 11, which by itself brings over 6,000 changes for better game and application compatibility. It also includes D3DMetal 3.0, DXMT v0.72, Wine Mono 10.4.1, and vkd3d 1.18.

° Guidepoint, a real-time expert intelligence platform, today announced the launch of the Guidepoint360 mobile app, extending its AI-powered research to mobile devices. Built for teams making high-stakes decisions under tight timelines, the app gives institutional investors, consulting firms, and global enterprises on-demand access to expert intelligence wherever work happens. The Guidepoint360 mobile app is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play. To learn more or request access, visit www.guidepoint.com.

