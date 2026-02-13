As noted by MacRumors, Apple has shared updated iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 adoption figures, revealing how many iPhones and iPads are running various software versions. From the report:

° 74% of all iPhones introduced in the last four years are running iOS 26.

° 66% of all iPhones are running iOS 26.

° 66% of all iPads introduced in the last four years are running ° iPadOS 26.

° 57% of all iPads are running iPadOS 26.

Here’s how that compares to the iOS 18 adoption figures that Apple shared based on iPhones and iPads that transacted on the App Store on January 21, 2025:

° 76% of all iPhones introduced in the last four years were running iOS 18.

° 68% of all iPhones were running iOS 18.

° 63% of all iPads introduced in the last four years were running iPadOS 18.

° 53% of all iPads were running iPadOS 18.

