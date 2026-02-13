Apple has won a third jury trial victory over Optis Wireless (which I consider a patent troll) with another jury saying the tech giant didn’t infringe on any patents, reports Reuters.

Optis had won verdicts of $506 million and $300 million against Apple in earlier trials in the long-running case in Marshall, Texas. Both verdicts were later overturned on appeal.

“We thank the jury for their time, and we’re pleased they rejected Optis’ false claims,” an Apple spokesperson told Reuters. “Optis makes no products, and its sole business is to sue companies, which it has done repeatedly to Apple in an attempt to obtain an excessive payout.”

What is a patent troll?

PanOptis — the parent company of Optis Wireless — is described as an “an intellectual property management and finance firm.” In other words, a “patent troll.” a patent troll is an individual or an organization that purchases and holds patents for unscrupulous purposes such as stifling competition or launching patent infringement suits. In legal terms, a patent troll is a type of non-practicing entity: someone who holds a patent but is not involved in the design or manufacture of any product.

