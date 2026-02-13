Here are some of the latest hardware announcements:

° NextSense, which specializes in brain-sensing wearable technology, has announced the official launch and commercial shipping of NextSense Smartbuds.

They retail for US$399.99 with a limited-time Early Bird launch price of $249. This includes a Fit Kit subscription: fresh ear tips and wings delivered monthly to maintain clinical-grade EEG signal quality. The first three months are included free, then $14.99/month, and you can manage, pause, or cancel at any time. Smartbuds require an iPhone 12 or newer running iOS 17 or later. NextSense Smartbuds are now available for purchase at nextsense.io.

° The Sceptre is a new compact Bluetooth audio transmitter designed to unlock high-resolution audio from virtually any device. It’s available from nobleaudio.com.

