Apple has announced the launch of AppleCare+ in Indonesia, providing protection and expert technical support to customers across the country.

It keeps customers’ favorite devices, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Pro Display XDR, Apple TV, and headphones, with extensive hardware coverage, accidental damage protection for incidents like drops and spills, battery replacement when capacity drops below 80%, and 24/7 priority access to support, according to Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president for Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing.

With AppleCare+, customers in Indonesia can access repair options through a network of Apple Authorized Service Providers, with mail-in or in-store service for all supported products, onsite service for Mac, and global repair coverage for people on the go. They can also get help setting up, connecting, and troubleshooting their Apple-branded products and applications.

In addition to comprehensive coverage and expert support, AppleCare+ assures customers that repairs will be performed by Apple-authorized technicians using genuine Apple parts. This ensures the best quality reliability and repair for their devices.

Customers can apply for AppleCare+ when purchasing Apple products through an Apple Local Authorized Reseller, with immediate coverage active as soon as possible. To learn more about AppleCare+ options in Indonesia or subscribe to a plan, visit apple.com/id.

