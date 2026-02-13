Apple TV was a double winner at the 2026 Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA) as Kameron Lennox won Excellence in Contemporary Television for The Studio and Alix Friedberg & Leigh Bell took the Period Television prize for Palm Royale.

As noted by Deadline, the CDGA remains a unique fixture in the awards season, focusing exclusively on the designers, assistant designers, and illustrators whose work spans motion pictures, commercials, and emerging media. By bringing together actors, filmmakers, and artists, the ceremony serves as the premier annual celebration of those who bridge the gap between character and clothing. You can find a complete list of winners here.

