Apple still plans to offer the AI-powered, more personalized version of Siri this year, according to CNBC.

The company’s statement comes after Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said the company was having issues with the update of ‌Siri‌, leading to potential delays of the feature. He said it wouldn’t arrive in iOS 26.4, as planned.

Instead, it will be spread out over multiple upcoming updates of iOS. In fact, the first tease of the personalized Siri may not arrive until iOS 27, which is expected in May, Gurman says. When it finally arrives, the next version of Apple’s personal digital assistant will use Google’s Gemini for its AI features.

Apple didn’t tell CNBC when in 2026 it would arrive. The company just said the update of Siri is still on track to arrive this year.

