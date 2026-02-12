The first official YouTube app is available on the Apple Vision Pro, allowing you to watch videos on a theater-sized screen with immersive visionOS Environments, reports MacRumors.

Environments let you transform your physical surroundings into a different place—like Yosemite, Mount Hood, or the Moon. You can use Environments while you’re using apps like Mail, Safari, and more.

From the MacRumors report: Every video on YouTube is available in the new, standalone visionOS app, including standard videos, 180° videos, 360° videos, and YouTube Shorts. On the newer Apple Vision Pro with the M5 chip, you can even watch YouTube videos in 8K. Apple Vision Pro users can access their YouTube subscriptions, playlists, watch history, and more.

