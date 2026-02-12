Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple has doubled the penalty for Apple Music fraud.

° From The MacObserver: Apple’s Q.ai acquisition and infrared camera patents hint at AirPods Pro enabling silent speech, private Siri control, and new wearable interactions.

° From AppleInsider: Apple TV’s “Greyhound” sequel shifts from the Atlantic to the Pacific.

° From Macworld: It’s a long shot, but a suspiciously non-specific Apple patent has raised questions about biometrics on the Mac.

° From MacVoices Live: On the new episode, Jack (Xiang) Liu, head of International Public Relations for Baseus, discusses the company’s expanding lineup across charging, audio, and security, emphasizing products that balance “practical and beautiful” design with accessible pricing.

