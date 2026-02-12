China’s smartphone sales declined 23% year-over-year (YoY) in January, largely due to a high base last year and a shift in Lunar New Year promotions timing, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

Driven by the continuously strong traction for the iPhone 17 series, Apple stood out as the only major brand to achieve YoY growth. Its market share reached the highest January level in the past five years, notes Counterpoint.

iPhone sales rose 8% year-over-year. Apple now has 19% of

China’s smartphone market compared to 14% in January 2024.

“The iPhone 17 base version now qualifies for government subsidies, boosting its value-for-money appeal and driving a 9% month-over-month sales increase,” Counterpoint says. “Price cuts for the iPhone 17 series have been relatively modest so far, leaving room for further price adjustments or margin optimization ahead of the next-generation launch to support lifecycle sales.”

China-based Huawei took the top position in the country with a 19% market share, driven by the Mate 80 as its top-selling model, supported by the national subsidy.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related