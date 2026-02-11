Due to technical problems, the “more personalized” version of Siri won’t debut in iOS 26.4, reports Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman (a subscription is required to read the entire article).

Instead, it will be spread out over multiple upcoming updates of iOS. In fact, the first tease of the personalized Siri may not arrive until iOS 27, which is expected in May, Gurman says.

“One feature is especially likely to slip: the expanded ability for Siri to tap into personal data,” he adds. “That technology would let users ask the assistant to, say, search old text messages to locate a podcast shared by a friend and immediately play it.”

A more personalized version of Siri was first promised in March 2025. It was delayed due to, again, technical reasons.

When it finally arrives, the next version of Apple’s personal digital assistant is likely to use Google’s Gemini for its AI features.

A multiyear partnership will lean on Google’s Gemini and cloud technology for future Apple foundational models, according to a joint statement obtained by CNBC’s Jim Cramer in January. Gemini is a generative artificial intelligence chatbot and virtual assistant developed by Google. It was launched in March 2023 in response to the rise of OpenAI‘s ChatGPT.

