Nikkei Asia reports that Sharp has announced that the planned sale of its second liquid crystal display plant in Kameyama, Mie prefecture, to Foxconn, its Taiwanese majority parent company, has collapsed.

Why should you care? Because it could mane a shortage of display panels for Macs and iPads.

Sharp confirmed during its earnings call that Foxconn backed away from the acquisition due to “weak LCD prices.” The company plans to halt production in August and seek voluntary retirement from 1,170 employees.

If production stops at the K2 facility, the short-term supply of oxide LCD panels for certain MacBook and iPad models could face disruption. The TrendForce research group said that supply “could face disruption” if the plant ceases operations.

