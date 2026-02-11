Jennifer Connelly and Ana de Armas are in negotiations to star in Apple TV’s “Safe Houses,” a new eight-episode series that will be showrun and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Gideon Raff (“The Spy”).

Inspired by the espionage novel by Dan Fesperman, “Safe Houses” is described as “a fast-paced international espionage thriller set in the aftermath of the killing of a high-ranking CIA officer in Madrid.” The series follows Sofia Jiménez, a fugitive agent accused of the crime, and Ambassador Elizabeth Winthrop, his widow, as they each investigate the murder from opposite sides, unraveling a vast conspiracy that could upend the balance of global power.

“Safe Houses” is a co-production between global independent studio wiip and Apple Studios. Otto Bathurst (“Peaky Blinders”) is set to direct the opening block of the series, with Raff directing several additional episodes and serving as executive producer alongside Alexandra Milchan. Paul Lee and David Flynn executive produce for wiip. Mike Seid, who developed the series with Raff, will serve as a co-executive producer along with Adam Berkowitz. Sara Gonzalo will serve as producer. Author Fesperman will serve as consulting producer.

