Apple has released macOS Tahoe 26.3, iOS 26.3. iPadOS 26.3, tvOS 26.3, visionOS 26.3, and watchOS 26.3.

macOS Tahoe 26.3 focuses on bug fixes and security updates instead of new features, according to Apple’s release notes. It can be downloaded through the Software Update section of the System Settings app.

iOS 26.3 and iPadOS 26.3 include bug fixes and performance tweaks, according to Apple’s release notes. Also, according to MacRumors, the upgrades add a tool for transitioning from an Apple device to an Android device and a setting to limit carrier location tracking.They can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

tvOS 26.3 includes bug fixes and security improvements, according to Apple’s release notes. It can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌. Open up Settings and go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates activated will be upgraded to the new version of tvOS automatically.

visionOS 26.3 includes bug fixes and security improvements, according to Apple’s release notes.. To install it on your Vision Pro:

° From the Home Screen, open Settings > General > Software Update.

° Select Update Now.

° Wait for Vision Pro to finish installing the OS update. You can remove the headset while it’s updating.

watchOS 26.3 includes bug fixes and security improvements, according to Apple’s release notes. It can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50% battery and it needs to be placed on a charger.

Apple has also posted HomePod Software 26.3 for the HomePod and HomePod mini. The upgrade includes bug fixes and security improvements, according to Apple’s release notes. It should install automatically. The updated includes performance and stability improvements.

Apple has also released the following updates for older OS versions:

iOS 18.7.5 for iPhone

iPadOS 18.7.5 for iPad

macOS Sequoia 15.7.4 for Mac

macOS Sonoma 14.8.4 for Mac

