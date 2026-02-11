Apple TV’s “Severance” was among the recipients of the CJ ENM Visionary Awards.

The awards honor “Visionaries” whose creative and cultural impact have resonated internationally, whether they are TV shows or films. All the recipients have collaborated with CJ ENM, a South Korean entertainment and mass media division.

Nicholas Weinstock of “Severance” praised the impact of K-content globally over recent years, according to Deadline. He added CJ ENM, which owns a majority stake in the TV seriesproducer Fifth Season, was “a company devoted to boldness and creativity.”

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related