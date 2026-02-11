Produced by an “outie” studio for its first two seasons, Apple TV‘s “Severance” will now be made by an “innie” one. In a deal completed late last year, Apple has acquired the series — the IP and all rights — from Fifth Season, reports Deadline.

Under the pact, which sources peg at just under US$70 million, Apple’s in-house Apple Studios will be the studio on the Emmy-winning series going forward, with indie Fifth Season becoming an executive producer, the article says. The transaction is similar to the handover between AMC Studios and Apple Studios of another elaborate, high-concept drama, “Silo,” after the first season.

“Severance” is an award winning show. It’s been renewed for a third season. The first two seasons are now streaming on Apple TV.

Fifth Season is an entertainment industry leader specializing in the development, production, financing, and distribution of premium films, television series, and documentaries.

