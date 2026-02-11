Apple has acquired a company known as Kuzu, Inc, as noted by the European Union’s list of significant company acquisitions — and as reported by AppleInsider.

According to Kuzu’s LinkedIn profile, Kùzu is an embedded graph database built for query speed, scalability, and easy of use. Kùzu is available under a permissive MIT license on github. The company is baed in Waterloo, Ontario. The link to the Kuzu website is no longer working following Apple’s acquisition.

AppleInsider says the acquisition could result in a graph database app being included with Apple’s “iWork” software that includes Pages, Keynote, and Numbers. The fundamental difference between graph and relational databases lies in how they handle relationships: relational databases store data in rigid, structured tables. Apple’s FileMaker, Inc., subsidiary offers relational data software.

