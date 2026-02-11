A sequel to Apple’s “F1 the Movie” is definitely in the works, producer Jerry Bruckheimer told the BBC (a subscription is required to read the entire article).

He declined to give a timeline for the project or confirm casting details, including whether Pitt would reprise his role. However, if I were a betting man, I’d say the movie star will be back in the driver’s seat for the sequel.

“F1” is the most-watched movie in Apple TV’s history. It’s nominated for a bazillion awards, including Best Picture in the 2025 Academy Awards race. It’s currently streaming on Apple TV.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related