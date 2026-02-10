The US’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) says it’s seeking views on a package of commitments from Apple and Google.

The commitments are “intended to deliver immediate improvements in certainty, transparency and fairness for thousands of UK businesses dependent on app stores to serve their customers.” Additional commitments from Apple will deliver a step change in how developers can request interoperable access to the iOS and iPadOS mobile operating systems, giving greater certainty over how they can deliver innovative new products.

The CMA says the proposals represent the first changes secured by it following the designation of both Apple and Google’s mobile platforms under the digital markets competition regime in October last year. Last year, the CMA designated both the tech giants with strategic market status (SMS) in mobile platforms under the regime.

Should the companies fail to implement the commitments effectively, the CMA says it would expect to move swiftly to impose formal “conduct requirements.”

