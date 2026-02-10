Apple says that residents in these seven more U.S. states will soon be able to add their driver’s license or state ID to the Apple Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch.

They are Connecticut, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Utah, Arkansas, and Virginia. The feature is currently available in 13 U.S. states (Arizona, Maryland, Colorado, Georgia, Ohio, Hawaii, California, Iowa, New Mexico, Montana, North Dakota, West Virginia, and Illinois) and Puerto Rico.

ADDING AN ID IN APPLE WALLET

Adding a license or state ID to Apple Wallet can be done in a few steps. Residents can tap the Add (+) button at the top of the screen in Wallet on their iPhone, select “Driver’s License or State ID,” and follow the onscreen instructions to start the setup and verification process.

The customer will be asked to use their iPhone to scan their physical driver’s license or state ID card and take a selfie, which will be securely provided to the issuing state for verification. As an additional security step, users will also be prompted to complete a series of facial and head movements during the setup process. Once verified by the issuing state, the customer’s ID or driver’s license will be added to Wallet.

USING AN ID IN APPLE WALLET

Users can present their IDs in Apple Wallet in person and in apps to show proof of age or identity. To present an ID in person, users can go to Apple Wallet and select their ID in Apple Wallet.

From there, they can hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near an identity reader, review the specific information being requested, and use Face ID or Touch ID to authenticate. Today, users can present their ID in Apple Wallet at select TSA checkpoints, businesses, and venues, in addition to Apple Store locations across the U.S. for order pickup, Genius Bar appointments, and more.

Users can also present their IDs in Apple Wallet to businesses using apps such as Tap2iD Mobile, VeriScan, and Mobile ID Verify, for in-person age verification. These apps leverage Apple’s ID Verifier API to securely and privately accept mobile driver’s licenses and ID cards — right on iPhone, no additional hardware needed.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related