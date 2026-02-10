Each of the eight leading smartphone manufacturers had an active installed base exceeding 200 million devices in 2025, according to new data from Counterpoint Research. Here are key points from the study:

° Nearly one in four active smartphones is an iPhone, while nearly one in five is a Samsung.

° Only Apple and Samsung have managed to surpass the one-billion active devices milestone.

° In 2025, Apple added more net new smartphone devices than the next seven leading manufacturers combined.

The global installed base of active smartphones grew 2% in 2025, driven by replacement cycles for new devices increasing to nearly four years and a growing share of second-life devices in use, according to Counterpoint Research’s “Smartphone Installed Base Tracker.” Active smartphone installed base is a key measure of long-term competitive strength in mature markets.

Unlike shipments, active installed base captures device longevity, user retention and ecosystem loyalty, representing the cumulative impact of years of sales combined with extended replacement cycles.

“Apple’s lead in the global active installed base is driven by strong user loyalty, a deep iOS ecosystem and tightly integrated services,” says Counterpoint Senior Analyst Karn Chauhan. “In 2025, Apple added more net new smartphone devices than the next seven leading manufacturers combined. This highlights its ability to attract and retain users in a mature market. Samsung ranks second with around one-fifth of the global active installed base. This is supported by its long-standing market presence, a broad portfolio spanning entry-level to premium segments, and extensive geographic reach across key regions.”

