Apple Studios is full steam ahead on Greyhound 2, the sequel to its World War II hit starring Tom Hanks, with production underway in Australia, reports Deadline.

Stephen Graham has closed a deal to return opposite Hanks, with “Robin Hood” breakout Jack Patten among the new additions joining the cast, the article adds. Elisabeth Shue is also set to reprise their roles from the original.

The next chapter in the Greyhound saga follows Captain Krause (Hanks) and the Greyhound crew from the beaches of Normandy to the Pacific Ocean as they help turn the tide of the war, according to Deadline. The first film is now streaming on Apple TV.

Following its global premiere on Apple TV in July 2020, “Greyhound” set viewership records. It, and the sequel, are written by Hanks, directed by Aaron Schneider and produced by Gary Goetzman.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related