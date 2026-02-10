Oceanhorn 3: Legend of the Shadow Sea, the new chapter in the action-RPG-adventure franchise, is launching exclusively on Apple Arcade on March 5.

Here’s how it’s described: Oceanhorn 3 is a beautiful 3D gaming experience that is playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. Featuring stunning console-quality visuals and deep lore, the game offers a meaningful continuation of the epic story for fans of the series, and RPG aficionados will appreciate the blend of exploration, combat, and puzzle-solving. With innovative traversal and combat mechanics, Oceanhorn 3 also delivers players a battle system that feels rewarding, intuitive, and fun to master at their own pace.

And it’s not the only game coming on March 5. Players can move into a cute new home with their partner and favorite pet in wholesome life simulator Pocket Love!+, connect matching colors with pipes in popular puzzle game Flow Free+, and run a sweetshop with beloved manga character Doraemon in Doraemon Dorayaki Shop Story+.

And in February 19, Disney SpellStruck is expanding to a galaxy far, far away with a special Star Wars update, introducing levels inspired by Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope with Luke, Leia, Han, and Chewbacca as playable characters. This upcoming crossover follows Crayola Create and Play+’s limited-time Snowy Day event, featuring globally beloved children’s character Paddington, and available only on Apple Arcade until February 18.

And for football fans looking to relive this past weekend’s Super Bowl LX, they can check NFL Retro Bowl ’26’s latest challenge, which lets them invite friends to play as the Seattle Seahawks or New England Patriots and compete for the best leaderboard score. Players can start a challenge from the new option on the save select screen, or from the Apple Games app.

About Apple Arcade

° Apple Arcade is available for US$6.99 per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.

° Apple Arcade is part of Apple One’s Individual ($19.95), Family ($25.95), and Premier ($37.95) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial.

° Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. App Store Greats are available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro.

° An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog.

° Availability for the 200+ games across devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.

