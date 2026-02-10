Happy birthday to “Apple World Today”! On February 9, 2015, Steve Sande, Dave Caola, and Kelly Hodgkins launched this website as “a resource for all things Apple and beyond.”

Dave and Kelly eventually moved on to other things, and Steve brought me onboard. In July 2021, Mr. Sande decided he was kinda retiring and turned the reins over to Yours Truly. You’ll still see his byline here from time to time, as well as contributions from our contributing editor, Marty Edwards, and others.

And here’s a brief bio of Ye Publisher/Editor-in-Chief: Dennis has over 40 years of journalism experience and has written tens of thousands of articles. For the past 20-plus years, he’s been an online journalist, mainly covering Apple, Inc. He’s written for MacCentral, MacWorld, MacMinute, Macsimum News, Apple Daily Report, and is now publisher and editor-in-chief at Apple World Today. He shares his expertise with Apple products and services as a contributing author at The Rocket Yard

It’s been a great seven years. Here’s to another 11. And 11 after that ….

Like this: Like Loading...

Related