Oscar winner Colin Firth has been cast opposite Jack Lowden in Apple TV‘s untitled drama based on “Metropolis” from Philip Kerr’s bestselling book series Berlin Noir, reports Deadline.

Oscar winner Peter Straughan wrote the adaptation, which is directed by Tom Shankland. Here’s how the upcoming adaptation is described: The drama is based on Kerr’s final book Metropolis, which told the iconic detective’s origin story. Set in 1928, Metropolis follows newly promoted police officer Gunther in the intimidating elite Berlin Murder Squad, investigating what seems to be a serial killer targeting victims on the fringes of society. Gunther’s Berlin is described as a “city of unprecedented freedom and dizzying turbulence, the Nazis a distant nightmare waiting in the wings.

According to Deadline, Firth will play Paul Lohser, a brilliant but prickly Murder Detective with the Berlin Police. Meticulous, anti-social and well-educated, he’s everything Bernie isn’t. And as his partner and unlikely mentor, Lohser is Bernie’s best and only hope of catching the killer.

