Apple TV collected two awards at the 2026 Lumiere Awards from the Advanced Imaging Society.

“Severance” won for “Best Audio – Episodic TV” and “F1 the Movie” won for “Best Use of High Dynamic Range — Feature Film.”

The awards recognize outstanding creative and technical achievements during its 16th annual celebration. The awards honor the artists, engineers, and innovators whose work continues to push the boundaries of storytelling and cinematic technology.

