The Apple News app has been “aggressively” promoting articles from left-leaning news outlets, according to The New York Post.

The Media Research Center, a conservative watchdog group focused on tracking media bias, analyzed a total of 620 stories that were featured by Apple News in high-traffic morning time slots January 1-31. The Apple News feed is curated by a team of in-house editors rather than an algorithm.

Of the 620 stories, 440 came from outlets that are rated as left-leaning, while the remaining 180 were published by centrist outlets. Meanwhile, outlets which are considered right-leaning — including The Post — were shut out entirely, the article claims.

In January, Apple News featured a total of 72 articles by The Washington Post, 54 articles by the Associated Press, 50 by NBC News, 34 by The Guardian and 25 by NPR, according to MRC’s data. It published 54 Wall Street Journal articles. The numbers for The Post and Fox News were both zero.

MRC’s researchers purportedly relied on media bias ratings compiled by AllSides, a nonpartisan organization that uses a multi-partisan panel of experts — with two members from the left, two from the center and two from the right – that are trained to spot media bias. It also conducts blind surveys of ordinary Americans, then averages both sets of results to come up with a rating.

