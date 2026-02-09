“Severance” picked up an award at the seventh annual SCL Awards presented by the Society of Composers of Lyricists.

It won for “Outstanding Original Score for a Television Production.” “Severance” has won a multitude of awards lately, including Emmys, Critics Choice Awards, Golden Trailer Awards, and more.

The hit thriller has been renewed for a third season. The complete first and second seasons of “Severance” are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

The series hails from executive producer and director Ben Stiller and stars Emmy Award nominee Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, Emmy Award winner John Turturro, Academy Award winner Christopher Walken, and Emmy and Academy Award winner Patricia Arquette.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

