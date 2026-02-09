Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From Luxurylaunches: Steve Jobs’ billionaire widow may vacation on a $120 million superyacht and collect plush mansions in California, but staying true to fulfilling the Apple cofounder’s last wish, she has quietly given half of his fortune to fund climate action and education.

° From AppleInsider: One song can ruin your entire Apple Music algorithm and there needs to be a fix.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple continues to explore how generative AI can improve app development pipelines. Here’s what they’re looking at.

° From Macworld: Apple’s foldable hardware is going to be great, but the user experience needs to be just as good.

° From The MacObserver: Unsealed 2021 emails show Mark Zuckerberg citing Apple while questioning Meta’s research into platform harms, teen safety, and public scrutiny.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Subtle co-founders Savannah Cofer and Jackie Yang discuss their new earbuds featuring advanced voice isolation technology.

