Apple landed three wins at the 78th Annual Directors Guild Awards.

They include Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series “The Studio” for Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, and Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary Series “Mr. Scorsese” for Rebecca Miller, as well as Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials for Kim Gehrig’s “I’m Not Remarkable.”

“The Studio” recently became the most Emmy-winning freshman comedy in history with 13 wins, including Outstanding Comedy and Outstanding Lead Actor Seth Rogen. The series has also been recognized with Golden Globe Award wins for Best Comedy and Best Actor in a Comedy Seth Rogen; Critics Choice Award wins for Best Comedy, Best Actor in a Comedy Seth Rogen and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Ike Barinholtz; and is one of the few series to land the Golden Globe, Emmy and Critics Choice Awards for Best Comedy. Honors for “The Studio” also include an American Film Institute Award for TV Program of the Year; Actor Award nominations including Outstanding Ensemble, Outstanding Male Actors Seth Rogen and Ike Barinholtz, and Outstanding Female Actors Catherine O’Hara and Kathryn Hahn; as well as nominations from the Producers Guild, Casting Society Artios Awards, Art Directors Guild, Costume Designers Guild, American Society of Cinematographers, Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild and Film Independent Spirit Awards, among many others.

This win is the most recent accolade for “Mr. Scorsese,” after landing wins at the Critics Choice Documentary Awards for Best Biographical Documentary and Best Limited Documentary Series, and nominations for the PGA Awards, the American Cinema Editors Awards and the Guild of Music Supervisors Awards.

These wins are the latest recognition for Apple at the DGA Awards, following a Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series win in 2024 for “Lessons in Chemistry.” To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 695 wins and 3,257 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning, history-making comedies “The Studio” and “Ted Lasso,” and Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related