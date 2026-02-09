Apple TV shows won two AACTA Awards at Australia’s 2026 AACTA International Awards, revealed Friday. Presented by the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts, the hardware was handed out Friday at Home of the Arts on the Gold Coast. See the full winners list for the AACTA International Awards and Australia-local AACTA Awards here.

Gary Oldman (as Jackson Lamb) in “Slow Horses” won for “AACTA International Award for Best Actor in a Series.”

“The Studio” won the “AACTA International Award for Best Comedy Series.”

