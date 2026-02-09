In July 2024 ad tech giant Taboola struck a deal with Apple to power native advertising within the Apple News and Apple Stocks apps, Taboola founder and CEO Adam Singolda told Axios. Now Apple is being dinged for the low quality ads.

Taboola’s effort to build trust with Apple across its various teams and stakeholders was “a multiyear process,’” Singolda. Axio says that the deal is also a recognition from Apple that growing its ad business will require a serious sales operation — one that, if Apple doesn’t build internally, will need to be outsourced.

However, veteran tech reporter Kirk McElhearn wrote this ast week — as noted by 9to5Mac — in an article titled “I Now Assume that All Ads on Apple News Are Scams”: I use Apple News to keep up on topics that I don’t find in sources I pay for (The Guardian and The New York Times). But there’s no way I’m going to pay the exorbitant price Apple wants for Apple News+ – £13 – because, while you get more publications, you still get ads.

And those ads have gotten worse recently. Many, if not most, of them look like and probably are scams. Here are a few examples from Apple News today.

