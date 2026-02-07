Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of February 2-6.

° Apple will reportedly roll out its long-anticipated MacBook Pros with M5 Pro and M5 Max processors alongside macOS 26.3.

° CarPlay Ultra will come to at least one major new Hyundai or Kia vehicle model “in the second half of this year.”

° Apple is purportedly looking into an “iPhone Flip,” a foldable smartphone with a ”square, clamshell-style” design.

° The rumored “Apple Glasses” are expected to spur sales of smart glasses industry when they finally arrive.

° The iPhone 16 ranked as the top-shipped model in India in 2025.

° Apple saw “historic” smartphone sales performance in the US in the fourth quarter.

° We may see the much-anticipated OLED MacBook Pro in the fourth quarter.

° Apple has announced Xcode 26.3, which introduces support for agentic coding, a new way in Xcode for developers to build apps using coding agents such as Anthropic’s Claude Agent and OpenAI’s Codex.

° Apple has launched a new Education Hub for supplier employees in India.

° iPad sales grew 16.5% from the fourth quarter of 2024 to quarter four of 2025.

° The European Commission says Apple’s Maps and Ads services won’t be designated as gatekeepers under the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA).

° Apple still plans an inexpensive Mac laptop despite rising DRAM prices.

° The iPhone 17e will have the same design as the iPhone 16e, but with three key upgrades.

° Apple CEO Tim Cook promised to lobby the U.S. government on immigration.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related