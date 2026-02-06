Apple has announced that the Swift Student Challenge is now open. Submissions are now open through February 28, and students from all over the world are invited to submit their “app playgrounds.”

The challenge empowers students to join a worldwide community of developers using Swift — the same programming language used by professionals — to create the next wave of groundbreaking apps, says Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. Apple says here are the key things to note:

° No prior experience is needed. The Challenge is open to students of all levels who meet the eligibility requirements.

° The Challenge is free to enter — all you need is access to a Mac or iPad with Xcode or Swift Playground.

° Your app playground can be on any topic of your choice. The best app ideas come from subjects or experiences that you’re passionate about.

° Your app playground should be experienced within 3 minutes or less.

° The Swift Student Challenge is a great opportunity for students to build their skills and create something great.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related