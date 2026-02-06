Here are some of the latest software announcements:

° Data Recovery for Mac has been updated to version 20.0.0. This latest version optimizes the user interface, supports Dark Mode, also improves overall performance. Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac is a tool designed to recover lost data from various storage media under different data loss scenarios. Also, it can recover unsaved files, repair videos/photos/documents, create disk backup, create bootable macOS installer.

° The Firefox browser is gaining options to turn off AI enhancements, Mozilla said. Firefox users who prefer to browse without artificial intelligence will be able to turn off several AI features that Mozilla has added over the last several months.

° AVerMedia Technologies, which specializes in streaming and digital audiovisual solutions, today announced the launch of Live Streamer, a new mobile streaming app, and new updates to its PC-based Streaming Center software. These updates together expand AVerMedia’s creator ecosystem across mobile and PC workflows.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related