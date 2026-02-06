AutoFull, which specializes in esports peripheral equipment, has launched the new and upgraded AutoFull M6 Ultra 2.0 gaming chair, the latest evolution of its flagship ergonomic “gaming throne” designed for gamers, creators and hybrid workers.

It’s available from AutoFull’s US website for US$599.99. According to the folks at AutoFull, at the core of the M6 Ultra 2.0 is an advanced climate control system integrated directly into the seat cushion, featuring dual cooling fans capable of reducing surface temperature to approximately 19°C and graphite heating elements that provide warmth up to 50°C, both with three-level manual adjustment.

This thermal system is complemented by a massaging seat cushion and a built-in lumbar vibration massage function. The AutoFull gang says ergonomic performance is driven by AutoFull’s upgraded third-generation M-Series adaptive lumbar support system, which offers dynamic tracking that moves with the user to maintain continuous spinal alignment. The system supports 60 mm of front and back travel, 50 mm of automatic vertical adaptation and 5 degrees of adaptive rotation, ensuring consistent lower back support across changing postures. This dynamic lumbar technology has been highlighted by reviewers as a standout feature within the chair’s category.

Upper body support is enhanced through a 3D ErgoCloud headrest made from memory foam, offering multi-directional adjustment including angle, height and forward and backward positioning to reduce cervical pressure. The M6 Ultra 2.0 also features fully adjustable 360-degree armrests with height, depth and angle adjustments, allowing precise positioning for gaming, typing or controller use.

Constructed with a reinforced aluminum alloy base and heavy-duty casters, the chair is engineered for long-term durability and stability while supporting users up to 180 kg. The seating is finished in breathable, micro-pore PU leather designed to improve airflow and comfort, paired with high-density foam cushioning for sustained support.

A SGS Class-4 gas lift is designed to provide smooth and safe height adjustment, while a 90- to 160-degree recline, 20-degree rocking mode and integrated ergonomic footrest provide full-body relaxation options between intense sessions.

