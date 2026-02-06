In an X post Jared Issacman says crew members on the Artemis II mission to the moon can take their smartphones with them.

NASA Administration From the X post: “NASA astronauts will soon fly with the latest smartphones, beginning with Crew-12 and Artemis II. We are giving our crews the tools to capture special moments for their families and share inspiring images and video with the world. Just as important, we challenged long-standing processes and qualified modern hardware for spaceflight on an expedited timeline. That operational urgency will serve NASA well as we pursue the highest-value science and research in orbit and on the lunar surface. This is a small step in the right direction.”

While the iPhone wasn’t specifically addressed, Apple clarified to MacRumors that “this will mark the first time the iPhone has been fully qualified for extended use in orbit and beyond,” suggesting that at least one astronaut will be carrying an iPhone.

