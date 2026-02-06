Apple plans to allow third-party chatbot apps to integrate with ‌CarPlay‌, reports Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

This means, for instance, that ChatGPT could be accessible in via the system for the first time. CarPlay‌ already supports third-party apps but voice control has been limited to Apple’s own Siri.

With the change, ‌CarPlay‌ users will be able to access apps like ChatGPT to ask questions hands-free. However, users won’t be able to replace the Siri button or change the wake word. They’ll have to open the app to activate the third-party voice control.

“There will still be limits,” Gurman says. “Apple won’t let users replace the Siri button on CarPlay or the wake word that summons the service. Instead, users will need to open the app to activate the third-party voice control.”

If you’re not familiar with it, CarPlay is an integrated way to use your iPhone in the car, displaying apps like Maps, Messages, and Music on the vehicle’s built-in display. It’s compatible with iPhone 5 and later (iOS 7.1+). It requires a wired USB connection

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related