Apple Original Films has taken global rights to “The Last First: Winter K2,” a documentary hailing from Propagate, Ventureland and Object Studios, following its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Here’s how it’s described: Helmed by Amir Bar-Lev, a director with credits like My Kid Could Paint That, The Tillman Story, and Happy Valley, The Last First: Winter K2 examines the industry of extreme mountain climbing and its changing culture. The film specifically hones in on a 2021 expedition involving Icelandic mountaineer John Snorri Sigurjónsson, as well as the Pakistani father-son team of Ali and Sajid Sadpara, who set out to be the first to summit the world’s second-highest mountain, K2. Doing so in the winter, when the mountain’s conditions are the cruelest, the men soon find themselves sharing the treacherous ascent with influencer climbers and their film crews, commercial expedition clients, and Nims, a Nepalese celebrity mountaineer, and his team of Sherpas.

