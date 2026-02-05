The iPhone 17 Pro Max has the best smartphone battery life according to tests conducted by CNET.

Here’s what CNET had to say about the iPhone 17 Pro Max: “t a starting price of $1,199, it was the most expensive phone in our top five. Its 5,088-mAh battery capacity wasn’t the largest, but it shows just how efficient Apple’s A19 Pro chip and iOS 26 are .”

The iPhone 17 ranked second on the list, while the iPhone 17 Pro came in fourth. Other key takeaways from the CNET report:

° Apple and OnePlus are the best phone brands for the longest battery life in our tests.

° Models from Apple, OnePlus and Motorola made our top five phones for long battery life.

° 2025 phones have longer battery life on average than 2024 models, but only barely.

° Nearly half of CNET’s top battery-life picks use silicon-carbon batteries.

