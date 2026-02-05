Today Apple Arcade welcomes three additional new games to its catalog of games, all without ads or in-app purchases.
You can play the winning strategy game Sid Meier’s Civilization VII Arcade Edition, go back in time to the golden age of video arcades with Retrocade, enter a magical world of music and dreams in Felicity’s Door, and create order out of chromatic chaos in I Love Hue Too+.
About Apple Arcade
- Apple Arcade is available for US$6.99 per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.1
- Apple Arcade is part of Apple One’s Individual ($19.95), Family ($25.95), and Premier ($37.95) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial.
- Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. App Store Greats are available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro.
- An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog.
- Availability for the 200+ games across devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today