Today Apple Arcade welcomes three additional new games to its catalog of games, all without ads or in-app purchases.

You can play the winning strategy game Sid Meier’s Civilization VII Arcade Edition, go back in time to the golden age of video arcades with Retrocade, enter a magical world of music and dreams in Felicity’s Door, and create order out of chromatic chaos in I Love Hue Too+.

About Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is available for US$6.99 per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.1

Apple Arcade is part of Apple One’s Individual ($19.95), Family ($25.95), and Premier ($37.95) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial.

Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. App Store Greats are available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro.

An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog.

Availability for the 200+ games across devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related