He’s been accused by many (including me) of kowtowing to the Trump administration, but Apple CEO Tim Cook promised to lobby the U.S. government on immigration, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman.

“For as long as I can remember, we have been a smarter, wiser, more innovative company because we’ve attracted the best and brightest from all corners of the world,” Cook told employees, Gurman reports. Cook ensured that he would “continue to lobby lawmakers on this issue” going forward, per the report.

I’ll assume this is truly good intentions from the CEO. And the good PR can’t hurt.

Last month Cook attended a private White House screening of a documentary about Melania Trump, and the timing of the event “has seen him facing a vitriolic backlash from critics and customers,” as noted by AppleInsider.

The Apple CEO has also been blasted for presenting Trump with a customized plaque with a 24-karat gold base, contributing to the proposed 90,000-square-foot ballroom on the White House, and having dinner with Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (he world leader who allegedly ordered the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi).

