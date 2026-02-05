At the Apple TV press day where Apple unveiled its upcoming lineup of new TV shows and films, Eddie Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, kinda hinted that there might be a sequel to “F1 The Movie.”

When directly asked about such a possibility, he said “Stay tuned.”

“We’re going to tell you something more in the future,” added Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali. “We need to digest the success of this movie. If you want to think of a new one, it has to be very good.”

“F1” is the most-watched movie in Apple TV’s history. It’s nominated for a bazillion awards, including Best Picture in the 2025 Academy Awards race.

