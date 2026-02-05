Apple celebrates its 50 birthday on April 1, and it sounds like its CEO plans a big celebration.

“I’ve been unusually reflective lately about Apple because we have been working on what do we do to mark this moment,” Cook told employees today, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman. “When you really stop and pause and think about the last 50 years, it makes your heart sing. It really does. I promise some celebration.”

He said there will be “exciting” new categories of products and services that are enabled through AI. Cook added that “I truly believe there is no company better positioned to let our customers use AI in profound and meaningful ways than Apple.”While he didn’t address any specific plans for his retirement, he said that an important part of leadership “is thinking about these things and having plans in place,” according to Gurman.

Cook said the recent executive departures of Lisa Jackson, Jeff Williams, and Katherine Adamswere long planned and “not surprises.” However, he didn’t talk about the departures of John Giannandrea and Alan Dye.

