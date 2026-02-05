Apple TV executive Jay Hunt has been sounded out about becoming the next director general of the BBC.

Deadline reports that Hunt, the European creative director at Apple TV, has been approached about succeeding Tim Davie, who dramatically resigned in November amid a scandal over a “Panorama” documentary about Donald Trump.

She’s worked at Apple for the past eight years. In the past two years, Hunt has balanced this with chairing the British Film Institute, notes Deadline.

She was previously Channel 4’s chief creative officer for six years, while her other roles have included running BBC1 and heading up content at Channel 5, the Paramount-owned network.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related